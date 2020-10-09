VIRGINIA, Ill. (WAND) – The Virginia City Council is set to announce the appointment of a police chief at its meeting next week, according to an agenda provided to WAND News by the city.
Current Police Chief Bryce Kennedy was place on paid administrative leave while under investigation for allegedly sending inappropriate messages to a minor. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office launched the investigation in July. It is unclear when city officials were made aware of the investigation; however, action was not taken until the end of September.
It is unclear if Kennedy has been terminated, or resigned, or if the appointment of a new police chief is temporary.
WAND News has made multiple attempts to reach Virginia’s mayor. None of our calls or texts have been returned.
The Cass County Sheriff told WAND News the investigation should be wrapped up next week.
Also on the council agenda is the appointment of a lawyer.
Virginia’s city council meeting will be held in person at city hall on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.
