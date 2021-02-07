CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign police are investigating after a 48-year-old male was shot in the leg.
Police responded at 5:28 a.m. to a local hospital where the victim had been taken by personal transport.
Preliminary investigation suggests the victim was walking in the area of East Beardsley Avenue and North Forth Street when he received the non-life-threatening injury.
The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera footage is asked to contact police to assist with their investigation.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information to please contact police at 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 (TIPS), online at 373tips.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
This is a developing story and WAND will bring you the latest updates as they become available.
