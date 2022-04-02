SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Firefighters battled an early morning building fire Saturday morning.
In a release, the department said Springfield units responded to a 2 story vacant building in the 600 Block of Princeton. Responding units reported smoke in the area and found fire in the rear area of the building.
Heavy fire was located on the main floor, but it spread into the attic. It was contained to the rear area of the building and did not spread to the front of the 2-story building.
Fire investigators were called to assist with the cause and origin.
According to fire officials, law enforcement on scene told them the building has been open to trespass for a period of time.
The building has been used in the past for Mine Safety Training, but it is unclear what the building's current use is.
A firefighter had a minor injury during the response. They did not seek medical treatment.
An investigation is underway to determine the cause.
