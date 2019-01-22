DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were found dead at a Decatur mechanics shop Saturday morning.
Police are investigating after 34-year-old Beau Ford and 30-year-old Jacinda Jiles were both pronounced dead around 2 a.m. in the back room of a car repair shop in the 900 block of West Eldorado St.
Police said the couple had been staying there for some time.
Autopsies showed there was no trauma on either of the victims.
Their causes of death remain classified as undetermined pending the completion of toxicology testing.