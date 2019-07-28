VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WAND) – WAND is still working to learn more about a major accident on I-74 Saturday.
The Vermillion County, Indiana Dispatch says the call for the crash came in around 3 Saturday afternoon. Dispatch officials tell WAND there were multiple vehicles involved in the accident at the first mile marker going into Indiana.
Officials add that there were multiple injuries. Dispatch shared at least three people were taken by ambulance to a hospital in Danville, Illinois for treatment. Officials say those patients were in serious, to life-threatening condition.
The Indiana Department of Transportation shared on Twitter the roadway was finally re-opened Sunday morning around 2:20 a.m.
The investigation is being handled by the Vermillion County Indiana Sheriff’s Office. However, Indiana State Police have confirmed they handled the crash reconstruction. Dispatch officials say this is an ongoing investigation.
WAND News will bring you more updates when they’re available.