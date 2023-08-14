DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - An investigation is underway after a motorcyclist was killed in a Danville crash.
On Aug. 11 at 11:39 p.m., Danville police responded to the area of the 500 block of S. Gilbert St. for a crash involving a motorcycle and a Honda Civic.
Officers found the motorcyclist, a 68-year-old Danville man, with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
The driver of the Honda Civic, a 30-year-old Westville man, was not injured.
Police said the Honda Civic was going north on Gilbert St. and tried to turn left when it was struck by the motorcycle which was traveling south on Gilbert.
Due to the seriousness of the crash, Danville Police requested a traffic crash reconstruction investigation from the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team.
Danville PD is awaiting the results of the ISP reconstruction investigation.
The investigation is ongoing.
