DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A shooting investigation is underway after a woman was shot in the head while parked in a car.
Decatur Police say officers were called to Decatur Memorial Hospital after reports of a patient who walked in with a gunshot wound to the head.
DPD says the woman was sitting in a parked car around 3:45 Sunday morning in the 1200 Block of East Leafland Avenue. That’s when she saw a vehicle turning East onto Leafland, then heard three to five gunshots coming from the vehicle.
The victim said she felt something hit her head and she started bleeding, ultimately, she’d been shot. The victim said she didn’t see anyone in the vehicle as it fled the scene. Police say the woman was treated for the gunshot wound. They say her injury was non-life threatening.
At this point there is no information about the suspects. DPD says officers were sent to the area where the alleged shooting happened and they found several 9mm bullet shell casings that were collected as evidence.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 423-8477.