CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -The Champaign Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
At 7:30 PM on Saturday evening police responded to the area of 4th Street and Beardsley Avenue to a report of shots heard. Police said upon arrival officers discovered 40 shell casings. The victim, a 25-year-old male, was taken to a local hospital.
Any resident or business in the nearby areas with outdoor surveillance cameras are encouraged to contact the police department. Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Champaign police at 217-351-4545 or through Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.
Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for these crimes.
The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.
This is a developing story and WAND will bring updates as they are made available.
