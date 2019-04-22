DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The cause of the fire that killed a Mount Zion woman remains undetermined, but cigarettes may have played a part, investigators say.
The fire broke out at a home on Kirk Drive in Mount Zion February 27. Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire and found Jodie Bauer, 57, dead in the home’s living room, an investigator with the State Fire Marshal’s Office told a coroner’s jury Monday.
The investigator reported finding no signs of arson or electrical failure at the home. Bauer was a smoker and investigators found cigarettes near a chair they believe she was sitting in at the time of the fire, but the investigator said it is not possible to say with certainty whether smoking did or did not start the fire. The State Fire Marshal’s Office has listed the cause of the fire as undetermined, he said.
The coroner’s jury ruled Bauer’s death accidental.