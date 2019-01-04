DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Investigators released the mane of a woman found dead in a motel.
Police are not saying yet how the 29-year-old woman, identified as Tara M. Jackson, died. She is from St. Joseph. They say results from a finished autopsy are not yet available Friday.
They also are not saying the name of the motel where she was found, the News-Gazette reports.
Guest services checked on a guest around noon and found the woman unresponsive.
The death is being investigated as suspicious.
WAND called Danville police for additional details, including the name of the motel where the woman was found, and they refused to release any information at this time.