SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A robbery suspect accused of punching a cashier is sought by police.
Authorities said it happened at about 10:06 a.m. on Friday, March 13, when a white male suspect wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans went into Family Dollar (1425 E. Cook St., Springfield). He's accused of giving the cashier a note with a demand for money.
A Crime Stoppers press release said the suspect punched the cashier, grabbed money from the store register and fled on foot.
Anyone with information about the robbery and aggravated battery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (217)788-8427. Tips can also be submitted at this link or through the P3 smartphone app.