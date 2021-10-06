DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker proclaimed October as Manufacturing Month in the State of Illinois.
On Wednesday the governor said in 2021 alone, dozens of manufacturers either relocated or expanded in the state of Illinois. Chicago Magnesium is one of those companies.
The state has made a series of investments to attract growth in the state's manufacturing sector. Pritzker said manufacturing is the leading driver in Illinois' economy, with more than $100 billion of annual economic output.
"Over 18,000 manufacturing companies are calling the Land of Lincoln home," he said.
More than 550,000 Illinoisans work in the manufacturing industry, according to Sylvia Garcia, the acting director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. Illinois has also made investments to bolster the manufacturing industry and to prepare communities for the future growth of the industry.
This includes extensive investments in workforce training programs, transportation infrastructure, and an expansion of economic development tools, like the Prime Sites Capital, the Apprenticeship Tax Credit and the extended R&D tax credit.
Additionally, in 2020, $15 million was invested to create first-ever Manufacturing Training Academies in Normal and Belleville to help expand skills training for roles in advanced manufacturing.
"We all know manufacturing has a long history here in Illinois and we take great pride in our manufacturing roots," said Garcia.
Manufacturing Month events on various topics, including workforce training, marketing, team engagement and women in manufacturing, can be found on the DCEO Website.
