(WAND) - Although it has been pretty adamant that the games will start as scheduled, the International Olympic Committee is considering postponing the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
The change in tune came after IOC president Thomas Bach led a telephone conference call with executive board members.
The IOC will give itself four weeks to weigh options for the games. Though cancelling is not an option, a delay until later this year or in 2021 is definitely on the table.
USA Swimming, Global Athlete and USA Track and field have all called for the games to be cancelled.
"The right and responsible thing to do is to prioritize everyone's health and safety and appropriately recognize the toll this global pandemic is taking on athletic preparation," said USA Swimming CEO Tim Hinchey.
Hinchey also emphasized that the outbreak has disrupted many of the athletes routines, making it difficult to train for "the biggest competitive opportunity of their lives."
Bach has consistently said organizers are fully committed to holding the games from July 24-Aug. 9. And after recent criticism, Bach finally acknowledged an alternative plan was possible.
“Of course we are considering different scenarios,” Bach told the New York Times in an interview late Thursday.