HAMPTON, Iowa (WAND) - An Iowa school district is telling parents they do not need to worry about a back-to-school supply list this year.
The Hampton-Dumont School District said they are providing all of the basic school supplies this year for every student. "Just bring a backpack and a smile," they said.
They are doing this for preschool through 12th grade.
Superintendent Todd Lettow said, “We just want to make this stress-free coming into school, so that everyone has that anxious, you know that smile, coming in for the first day.”
55 to 60 percent of students in the district qualify for free and reduced lunch.
The superintendent says he does not like it when some kids feel like they do not have as much as others. He said this levels the playing field for everyone.
The money for the supplies is coming from the district along with some area businesses and nonprofits that are donating.
The superintendent said he is also doing this at the CAL School District, which covers the towns of Alexander, Latimer, and Coulter.