Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Periods of snow and windy. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.