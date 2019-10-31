(WAND) - Apple is warning some iPhone users that they could lose internet connection if they do not update their phones.
iPhone 5 users who do not update their phone's operating system by Nov. 3 will not be able to use multiple features on their phones.
Apple said iPhone 5s will need an iOS update to maintain accurate GPS location and other functions that need the correct date and time.
This includes the App Store, iCloud, email and web browsing.
To make sure your phone is on the most up to date operating system:
- Open Settings
- Go to General
- Tap About
- Look for the number of the Software Version
The most recent software version is 10.3.4. If that is not the number you see, you will need to update.