WATSEKA, Ill. (WAND) - Iroquois County has announced a series of Pfizer vaccine clinics coming up in late July and August.
All clinics will be held at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka and will be available by appointment or walk-in for Illinois residents at age 12 and older. The schedule is as follows:
- Thursday, July 22, 2021; 4-6 p.m.
- Wednesday, July 28, 2021; 7-9 a.m.
- Thursday, July 29, 2021; 4-6 p.m.
- Wednesday, August 4, 2021; 7-9 a.m.
- Wednesday, August 11, 2021; 7-9 a.m.
Second doses will be scheduled at the time of first appointments. To schedule appointments, click here or call the Iroquois County Public Health Department at (815)432-2483.
Patients under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when they are vaccinated. There is no cost to be vaccinated and written documentation from a patient's primary care physician is not required.
Clients are asked to enter through the main entrance of the hospital on the north side of the building. They must bring a valid form of photo ID.
See the PDF document attached to this story for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.