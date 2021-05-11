WATSEKA, Ill. (WAND) - Iroquois County officials announced a walk-in Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
The clinic will be for Illinois residents at age 18 or older. It will run from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on May 12.
There is no cost to be vaccinated at this time. Written documentation from a person's primary care physician will not be required. The clinic will be at Iroquois Memorial Hospital.
Patients can enter through the hospital's main entrance on the north side of the building. They must bring a valid photo ID.
People who are wheelchair bound or need additional assistance can enter through the Emergency Room's entrance on the building's south side.
Those who are not feeling well on the day of the clinic or who are in isolation or in quarantine should not attend. Patients are required to have on a face covering, practice social distancing and should plan to allow at least 15 minutes for observation after they are vaccinated.
Clothing should be worn to allow easy access to the upper arm for the injection.
"If you are unable to attend this community-based clinic, please watch for future notification of upcoming clinics as more vaccine becomes available," health officials said. "As more vaccine is allocated, ICPHD will communicate availability, along with when, where, and how to receive the vaccine, via traditional and social media outlets as well as on the ICPHD website."
Click here for a comprehensive list of frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccination from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
