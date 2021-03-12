WATSEKA, Ill. (WAND) - Iroquois County has announced a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for mid-March.
The Iroquois County Health Department is hosting the clinic in a partnership with Iroquois Memorial Hospital. On Friday, the county was scheduling for March 18.
People who qualify include all phases of 1B+, which in Illinois involves people over 65 and older, along with residents at 18 and older with comorbidities, underlying conditions and disabilities. As defined by the CDC, comorbidities and underlying conditions include cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, heart conditions, being immunocompromised from an organ transplant, obesity, pulmonary disease and sickle cell disease.
County citizens can register and schedule appointments by calling the health department (815)432-2483.
The public is asked to avoid contacting their health care provider or ICPHD to be placed on a wait list. The county is not keeping a registry of people who want the COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccine is only available by appointment to keep practicing safe social distancing. People who arrive without a previously scheduled appointment will not be eligible to get the vaccine at that time, the county said. Appointments are reserved only for qualifying people who reside in Iroquois County.
The vaccine is free for citizens. There is no written documentation from a person's primary care physician required.
Click here to to see eligible populations in each phase of the Illinois Mass Vaccination Plan.
The clinic is happening at Iroquois Memorial Hospital. Clients should enter through the main entrance on the north side of the building and should bring a valid form of photo ID. Those who are wheelchair bound or who need additional assistance can enter through the Emergency Room entrance on the building's south side.
"If you do not feel well the day of your appointment or are in isolation or quarantine, please call ICPHD to reschedule," the health department said. "Patients will need to wear a face covering, practice social distancing, and plan to allow at least 15 minutes for observation after the vaccination. Please wear clothing to allow easy access to the upper portion of the arm for the injection."
Vaccine supply is limited and appointments are expected to quickly be filled. The health department expects to receive weekly or bi-weekly allocations of the vaccine from the state.
Anyone who is unable to schedule an appointment for this community-based clinic should watch for future notifications of upcoming clinics as more vaccines become available.
"As more vaccine is allocated ICPHD will communicate availability, along with when, where, and how to receive the vaccine, via traditional and social media outlets as well as on the ICPHD website," health officials said.
Click here for a comprehensive list of frequently asked questions about COVID-19 vaccines. The health department said people who have individual concerns about allergies or other medical conditions should speak with their own medical provider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.