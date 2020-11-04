WATSEKA, Ill. (WAND)- Starting Thursday, Nov. 5, the Iroquois County Administrative Center will be closed to the general public until further notice.
The reasoning at this time is unknown. However, county services will remain in operation by appointment only Monday–Friday from 8:30a.m.– 4:30p.m.
See the list below for County Service Contact information:
- Animal Control: 815-432-7221
- Assessment/Zoning: 815-432-6978
- County Board: 815-432-6955
- County Clerk: 815-432-6960
- County Recorder: 815-432-6962
- County Treasurer: 815-432-6985
- Finance: 815-432-6963
- Public Health Dept.: 815-432-2483
- IEDA: 815-432-0072
- Veterans Assistance: 815-432-2721
- Workforce Development: 815-432-5246
- Volunteer Services: 815-432-5785
