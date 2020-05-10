IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Iroquois County Board will vote Tuesday on whether or not to create their own reopening plan in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
We need a gradual, thoughtful plan and it's past time to start to get things opened up," board member Leanne Duby said on Facebook. " I am not diminishing the seriousness of Covid, but the numbers simply don't justify the current shutdown."
Iroquois County has 93 reported positive cases and 2 deaths. Those 93 positive cases represent just over 15 percent of the 614 tests conducted.
The vote will take place Tuesday at 9 a.m. via phone conference.
"Covid is not going away anytime soon, if ever, and we need to learn how to live with it and get back to some sense of normalcy," said Duby. "Many of our residents are hurting, and I hope and pray our beloved small businesses will be able to recover. They are the heart and soul of our county."
