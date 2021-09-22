IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The Iroquois County CUSD9- Watseka School District cancels the remainder of its 2021 Varsity Football Season.
In a Facebook post shared by the district on Wednesday, the school announced their decision to end the season due to numerous season-ending injuries, low student participation, and numerous other contributing factors.
The schools football program will continue to play the remaining 4 Junior Varsity games left within the season.
The district makes this difficult decision with the students and athletes best interest in mind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.