AULT, Col. (WAND) - The suspect of a recent double homicide in Iroquois County was killed in a high-speed chase with Colorado State Patrol.
State troopers found Matthew Borden, 43, of Melvin, IL, driving a stolen vehicle from Dexter, Iowa on Colorado highway 85.
Borden was wanted on an outstanding warrant charging him with first degree murder in the deaths of Pamela Williams of Martinton on Friday and Brian Musk of Milford on Saturday.
Borden was killed after leading state troopers on a high-speed pursuit before crashing the vehicle and firing at officers.
The CSP is currently working in conjunction with the Sheriff's Office and the U.S Marshal's Service as the investigation continues.