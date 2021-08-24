WATSEKA, Ill. (WAND) – The Iroquois County Public Health Department and Iroquois Memorial Hospital, will be hosting Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinic every Wednesday over the next 6 weeks.
Appointments can be made, but walk-ins will also be accepted.
Illinois residents age 12 and older are eligible for the clinic.
The clinic will be available on the following dates:
- Wednesday, August 25, 2021; 7-9 AM
- Wednesday, September 1, 2021; 7-9 AM
- Wednesday, September 8, 2021; 7-9 AM
- Wednesday, September 15, 2021; 7-9 AM
- Wednesday, September 22, 2021; 7-9 AM
- Wednesday, September 29, 2021; 7-9 AM
ICPHD also has COVID-19 vaccine available by appointment Monday-Friday; 9 AM- 3:30 PM.
To schedule an appointment call ICPHD at (815) 432-2483.
Second doses will be scheduled at the time of your first dose appointment.
All individuals under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present at the time of vaccination.
At this time, there is no cost for the COVID-19 vaccine. Written documentation from the individual’s primary care physician will not be required.
The vaccination clinic will be held at Iroquois Memorial Hospital.
Clients will be asked to enter through the main entrance located on the north side of the building and are required to bring a valid form of photo ID.
Individuals who are wheelchair bound or in need of additional assistance may enter through the Emergency Room entrance on the south side of the building.
Patients will need to wear a face covering, practice social distancing, plan to allow at least 15 minutes for observation after the vaccination, and wear clothing to allow easy access to the upper portion of the arm for the injection.
