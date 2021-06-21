IROQUOIS COUNTY (WAND)-Iroquois County will host this year's Agricultural and Livestock Fair on Tuesday, July 13 through Sunday, July 18.
The Fair will kick things off on Tuesday with 4-H Food judging beginning at 9:00 a.m. followed by the Food Auction at 2 p.m. Tuesday is also livestock move-in day with the Section FFA shows beginning at 4 p.m.
The official Opening Ceremony begins at 7:30 p.m. with the Presentation of Clubs followed by the Queen and the first-ever Little Miss Contest. Rounding out the evening will be a Fireworks display.
Wednesday, July 14, the Fair will feature a full day of 4-H Livestock Judging, beginning at 8:00 a.m., followed by Junior and Open Project showing Agricultural, Products, Culinary, Fine Arts, Floriculture, & Children's Division at 9:30 a.m.
At 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday will be the 4-H Cat show, and later that evening, Family Fun Night starts at 6:00 p.m. with the Talent Show rounding out the evening at 8:00 p.m.
Starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday, July 15, the Fair features the Junior Department livestock shows in the barns. At 9:00 a.m., General 4-H Projects will begin showing.
Thursday will also have 4-H Dog Obedience starting at 3 p.m., followed by the annual ever-popular Demo Derby by On the Gas Promotions at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 16, starting at 8 a.m., is the Draft Horse Show, followed by the general 4-H Projects judging by clubs, the Master Showman Contest at 9 a.m., and the Draft Horse Hitches at 11 a.m.
The Livestock Sale will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday.
The 4-H Style show is at 4 p.m., along with the Open Style Show following at 5:30 p.m.
Friday's evening entertainment will consist of the Latting Rodeo at 7 p.m. Teen Dance will also be held in the 4-H Center from 8 – 11 p.m.
Saturday, July 17, features Open Show Livestock contests in the barns beginning at 8 a.m; also, at eight is the Annual Tractor Drive.
A new event, the Illiana Remote Control Truck, and Tractor Pull, will start at 11:00 a.m.
Costume Goat Show is at 3:00 p.m. followed by 4-H Dog Agility at 4:30 p.m.
Jason Pritchett, a top 5 Finalist on America's Got Talent, takes the stage at 8:00 p.m. for the evening entertainment.
There will be free admission to the Fair on Sunday, July 18.
The Open Horse show begins at 8:00 a.m. 9:30 a.m. will feature an All-Faith Church Service with A Natural High.
11:00 a.m. begins the Grill Master Cook-Off Contest. The afternoon Tractor Pull starts at 12:30 p.m.
The Costume Sheep Lead class is at 1:00 p.m. The ITPA Tractor Pull finishes off the 2021 Fair, beginning at 6:00 p.m.
Daily Activities consist of the Open & Junior Exhibit Building opening at noon and closing at 9:00 p.m.
The Commercial Buildings will also open at noon but close at 8:00 p.m.
Mahlah, the Comfort Dog, will be greeting visitors at Happy Jack's Gazebo on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 1 – 4 p.m.
Wood carving demonstrations by Northern Exposure Chainsaw Carvings will occur daily at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 5 p.m.
Swyear Amusements will be on the Midway.
For more information, visit www.iroquoiscofair.com to see their daily specials.
A new area called the "Kid's Zone" will be located by the Trout-Steiner Petting Zoo, north of the Swine barns.
Entry for this year's Fair will close on Tuesday, June 29 at 5:00 p.m.
The Fair currently accepts entries at the Fair House on the corner just outside the fairground fence from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There are also a limited number of Fair books that may currently be picked up at the Fair House.
On Monday, June 28, from noon until 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, June 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., office personnel will accept entries at the Fair Office on the Fairgrounds.
The Fair Book is also posted online on the Fair's website www.iroquoiscofair.com.
