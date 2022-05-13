IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- A Iroquois County Jail inmate was found unresponsive in his holding cell on Thursday.
The Iroquois County Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy Friday morning confirming the death of inmate, Apolinar Solis Jr., 32, of Hoopeston, Illinois.
According to authorities, Solis was found in a holding cell by Iroquois County Correctional Officers who were booking him in to the Jail on an outstanding Newton County, Indiana, arrest warrant.
The preliminary autopsy findings show that there were np unidentified natural diseases present and no evidence of significant or internal trauma that caused Solis's death.
Toxicology results are currently pending, and the Illinois State Police continues this investigation.
