WATSEKA, Ill. (WAND) — Officials in Iroquois County want residents to be aware of Radon poisoning.
Radon is a naturally occurring gas that is released through rocks, soil, and water. The odorless, colorless gas commonly seeps through home foundations into basements and crawl spaces.
The Iroquois County Health Department is offering free testing kits to track Radon levels.
"If you are exposed in your home, 4 picocuries per deciliter, its the same as smoking 8 cigarettes over the course of the day or 200 chest xrays per year. That's the kind of unknown exposure people are potentially being exposed to," said Emergency Management Agency Coordinator, Eric Ceci.
Testing only requires the kit to sit in a basement for several days before being mailed back to the health department. If levels are high, the department will recommend the next steps to mitigate the gas.
Testing kits can be picked up at the Iroquois County Health Department.
