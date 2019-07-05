CHEBANSE, Ill. (WAND) – A plane crash in central Illinois injured three people Friday.
The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office says the plane crashed in a wheat field northwest of the County Road 3300N and 1600E intersection in rural Chebanse. Responders were dispatched to the area at 1:58 p.m.
Responders took the three injured people to Riverside Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. Deputies were unable to say the extent of the victims’ injuries.
It’s unclear where the plane was going or what caused the crash at this time. The plane involved in the crash was a single-engine model.
Illinois State Police assisted with the crash scene. The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating Friday night.