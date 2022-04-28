IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- To help detect and keep track of West Nile virus, the Iroquois County Public Health Department is asking for assistance from the public in the collection of dead birds found in Iroquois County.
“Since West Nile virus arrived in Illinois at the end of the summer of 2001, dead birds have been important sentinels for early West Nile virus activity,” said Ryan Wheeler, Director of Environmental Health for the health department. “We are looking for “perching birds” such as crows, blue jays, starlings, robins, cardinals, mockingbirds, catbirds, and grackles. Also, many species of sparrows, owls, hawks, finches, flycatchers, swallows, warblers and wrens will be accepted for testing.”
The ICPHD will be collecting dead birds from May 1st to October 15th, 2022.
Submitted birds should be believed dead for less than 24 hours, and can not be damaged by scavenging animals or decomposed. Birds that have been wounded by gunshot or that have been hit by motor vehicles are not eligible for testing.
Residents who find dead birds should double bag them in sealed plastic bags and take them to the Iroquois County Public Health Department at 1001 East Grant Street in Watseka.
For more information regarding collection of dead birds, contact the Iroquois County Public Health Department at (815) 432-2483 or visit the ICPHD website.
