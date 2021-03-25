WATSEKA, Ill. (WAND) – The Iroquois County Public Health Department, in partnership with Iroquois Memorial Hospital, to host community-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics for Iroquois County residents.
The clinic is currently scheduled for Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
To register and schedule your appointment, please call ICPHD at (815) 432-2483.
In order to promote and practice safe social distancing, the vaccine will be made available by appointment only.
Individuals who arrive without a previously scheduled appointment will not be eligible to receive the vaccine at that time.
Appointments are reserved for qualifying individuals who reside within Iroquois County.
At this time, there is no cost for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Written documentation from the individual’s primary care physician will not be required.
The vaccination clinic will be held at Iroquois Memorial Hospital.
Clients will be asked to enter through the main entrance located on the north side of the building and are required to bring a valid form of photo ID.
Individuals who are wheelchair bound or in need of additional assistance may enter through the Emergency Room entrance on the south side of the building.
If you do not feel well the day of your appointment or are in isolation or quarantine, please call ICPHD to reschedule.
Patients will need to wear a face covering, practice social distancing, and plan to allow at least 15 minutes for observation after the vaccination.
Individuals are asked to wear clothing that allows easy access to the upper portion of the arm for the injection.
Supply of this vaccine is limited, and appointments are expected to be filled quickly.
ICPHD is expecting to receive weekly or bi-weekly allocations of the COVID-19 vaccine from the State of Illinois.
