IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A plan to reopen Iroquois County ahead of Governor JB Pritzker's plan has been put aside, according to a member of the county board.
The plan was to vote on opening the county. However, during a meeting State's Attorney Jim Devine told board members about the potential impact of going against the governor's Executive Order.
"He said the county has no authority to order a "business to open." He added the health department could lose their certification if they didn't follow the state rules and that the proposed resolution would be "meaningless." He also mentioned the state could revoke licenses, something the governor had threatened," according to board member Leanne Duby.
Devine believes the Executive Order is an overreach, however he said the county does not have the authority to approve reopening plans.
"So while all members spoke in favor of opening things up, his statements were enough to put the brakes on what several board members wanted to see happen this morning that has been happening in other areas of the state, the closest in Ford County. I am far from alone in my feelings. Many of us on the board were willing to stand up and fight the fight and challenge what we saw as injustice. But at the end of the day, collectively as a board, we didn't have the courage to stand tall. Kudos to the counties that are," said Duby.
