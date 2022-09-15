IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Michigan man wanted in connection with a sexual assault on am Amtrak train in Gillman is still at large, and Iroquois West canceled school Thursday out of caution.
According to ISP, Joel T. Smith, 33, of Michigan is a person of interest in an ongoing investigation.
Smith was last seen on foot running northeast towards Rt. 24 from Gilman Train Station wearing a black button-up shirt and jeans.
Police report at approximately 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the Amtrak train station in Gilman, Il. in reference to a reported sexual assault that occurred on the train.
Upon arrival Deputies learned that a juvenile female reported she had been sexually assaulted by a passenger on the train later identified as Smith.
Smith is still at large and considered dangerous. If seen, people are advised to call 911.
Police said he has a tattoo on the front of his neck.
Iroquois West Schools were on a soft lockdown Wednesday.
Wednesday evening, through social media, the district announced that an emergency day will be implemented for Thursday.
