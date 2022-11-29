WASHINGTON (WAND) — The Internal Revenue Service met with Security Summit partners on Cyber Monday to kick off the 7th National Tax Security Awareness Week with information for taxpayers and tax professionals on how to avoid scams and protect sensitive personal information.
“With holiday shopping starting and the 2023 tax season quickly approaching, many people will be using laptops and personal devices to share sensitive financial information,” said IRS Acting Commissioner Doug O’Donnell. “In the months ahead, these same devices will be used to complete millions of tax returns by both taxpayers and tax professionals, making the holiday season the perfect time to take steps to protect your valuable information and watch out for scams.”
The Security Summit consists of the IRS, representatives of the software industry, tax preparation firms, payroll and tax financial product processors and state tax administrators. This group has worked to improve defenses and protect people from tax-related identity theft.
The following suggestions have been made by the Summit:
- Shop at sites where the web address begins with "https" – the "s" is for secure communications and look for the “padlock” icon in the browser window.
- Don't shop on unsecured public Wi-Fi in places like a mall.
- Keep security software for computers, tablets and mobile phones updated.
- Protect the devices of family members, including young children, older adults as well as less technologically savvy users.
- Make sure anti-virus software for computers has a feature to stop malware, and that there is a firewall enabled that can prevent intrusions.
- Use strong and unique passwords for online accounts.
- Use multi-factor authentication whenever possible. It helps prevent thieves from easily hacking accounts.
The IRS also reminds people about advice from the Federal Trade Commission to never buy anything from online sellers that accept payment only by gift cards, money transfers through companies like Western Union or MoneyGram or cryptocurrency as these payments are nearly impossible to reverse or trace.
The FCC's Smartphone Security Checker can be used to see security recommendations for individual devices.
