(WAND) - A new tool by the Internal Revenue Service will allow those who don't file taxes the chance to register for stimulus payments.
In a partnership with the Free File Alliance, a web tool allows non-filers to provide the IRS with information it needs to send economic impact payments that were part of a COVID-19 economic stimulus bill approved by Congress. It can be accessed here.
The tool is free and easy to use, the IRS said. It will ask for Social Security number, name, address and dependents, along with bank account information if the person using the tool has any.
IRS officials are reminding the public this tool will not result in any taxes being owed. Information given will only be used to confirm eligibility and calculate the payment. Banking information will allow the IRS to place the money directly in an account.
The IRS said the tool is designed for those who did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 and for people who did not claim Social Security retirement or disability benefits or Railroad Retirement benefits. More details about who specifically should use the tool can be found here.
“People who don’t have a return filing obligation can use this tool to give us basic information so they can receive their Economic Impact Payments as soon as possible,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “The IRS and Free File Alliance have been working around the clock to deliver this new tool to help people.”
Automatic payments will begin the week of April 13 for eligible taxpayers who filed returns for 2018 or 2019 and used direct deposit for their refund. Payments go up to $1,200 for individuals or $2,400 for married couples, with $500 added for each qualifying child. The IRS said there will soon be automatic payments for people who receive Social Security retirement or disability benefits, SSDI or who receive Railroad Retirement benefits but did not file for 2018 or 2019.
A second new tool called "Get My Payment" will be available by April 17 allowing people to check the status of their payment and when they should expect it to be placed in their account or mailed. Eligible people will be able to use this tool to give the IRS their bank account information in order to receive their money faster than having a paper check mailed.
People who already have a payment scheduled will not be able to provide their banking information.