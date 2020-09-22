(WAND) - The Internal Revenue Service is mailing 309,972 letters to people in Illinois, encouraging them to see if they are eligible to claim an Economic Impact Payment this year.
The letters are going to about 9 million people nationwide who typically aren't required to file federal income tax returns, but who may qualify for an Economic Impact Payment.
The letter urges recipients to register at IRS.gov using the special Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info tool before the Oct. 15 deadline to get a payment by the end of the year.
"The letters are being sent to people who haven't filed a return for either 2018 or 2019 or already registered with the IRS," said Michael Devine, IRS spokesman. "These are people who may not have had to file a tax return, because they appear to have very low incomes based on Forms W-2 and 1099 and other third-party statements available to the IRS."
The letter is officially known as IRS Notice 1444-A.
The IRS said receiving a letter is not a guarantee of eligibility. An individual is likely eligible for an Economic Impact Payment if they:
- are a U.S. citizen or resident alien;
- have a work-eligible Social Security number; and
- can’t be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s federal income tax return.
Individuals can receive up to $1,200, and married couples can receive up to $2,400. People with qualifying children under age 17 at the end of 2019 can get up to an additional $500 for each qualifying child.
