(WAND) - The IRS is going to push back the deadline to get your taxes filed by one month.
The new deadline to file will be May 17.
The goal is to give taxpayers more time to file returns and settle bills.
The tax season was scheduled to end April 15.
The IRS in January pushed back the start of tax season to Feb. 12. This gave the agency more time to prepare after the December COVID-19 relief bill, which included a second round of stimulus checks to Americans that the agency was charged with delivering.
In February, the agency extended the tax filing deadline to June 15 for those impacted by the winter storm in Texas after a disaster area was declared by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
