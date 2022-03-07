DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Candidates have been campaigning for months. But with the opening of petition filing to get on the ballot for the June primary, campaigns are now underway at full throttle.
Monday, the ticket of Republican Mayor Richard Irvin of Aurora and State Rep. Avery Bourne (R-Morrisonville) brought their campaign for governor to Decatur for some old-fashioned grass roots handshaking along with a meet and greet at a local coffee shop. They were discussing bread and butter issues with the midday crowd who were feasting on cheeseburgers and fries.
Irvin and Bourne were asked about issues ranging from taxes to crime and government corruption. Irvin touted his record as a mayor, saying he increased the police budget and brought down crime in his city.
The Illinois primary has historically been in March in most election years. However, this year the date is set for June 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.