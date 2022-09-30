DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Iced coffee in the summer, hot coffee in the winter. That’s usually how it goes right?
Well, that might not be the case anymore.
The CEO of Starbucks shared last month that cold drinks make up least 60 percent of the chain's beverage sales every quarter — including the winter months, since April of last year.
Here in central Illinois, two local coffee shops say chilly temperatures don't stop some regulars for getting their iced orders.
“People have their favorites and tend to order the same drink year-round,” said 121 Coffee Run owner Aryn Callarman.
“A lot of the people that get very specific iced drinks, they get it the whole time, all seasons. Honestly a lot of our employees are iced drinkers year-round as well," said social media manager for Coffee Connection, Crimson Ball.
Callarman says 121 Coffee Run in Warrensburg sells significantly more iced drinks than hot.
“I’d say 10 to 1 iced drinks to hot... I’m one of those weird people that drinks iced coffee all year round," she added.
Coffee Connection in Decatur says a lot of their regulars do switch their order according to the season.
“In my 3 years working here, I can tell we have regulars with orders that change depending on summer and winter," Ball said.
One trend both shops notice: that iced drinks are in hot demand for Gen Z.
“The younger crowd is always getting iced drinks year-round, seldom hot drinks," said Ball.
"High schoolers really like our Lotus [energy drinks] and iced coffee," said Callarman.
Nationwide, Gen Z is the driving force behind the growing sales of cold brew and iced espresso drinks.
Starbucks’ founder, Howard Schultz, says young consumers like to customize and make the drink their own.
The National Coffee Association expects the cold brew market to triple by 2025 and become an almost 100-million dollar industry.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
