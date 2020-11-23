CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Isak Griffiths has accepted an offer to be the new Champaign County Chief Deputy Circuit Clerk.
Griffiths will support newly elected Circuit Clerk Susan McGrath.
Isak majored in ethics and formal logic and minored in social research methods. The focus of her MBA program at the University of Illinois was Corporate Strategy & Global Business, and she earned certificates in Global Business and Excellence in Sustainable Management and Technology. She is a graduate of Coach U (the leading global provider of coach training programs), a former Dale Carnegie facilitator, a Forté Foundation Fellow, an author, and a motivational speaker.
She served in the Air Force and redesigned and deployed a database system that saved the Navy a quarter of a million dollars.
Griffiths will assume this position on Tuesday, December 1, and will be sworn in with the remainder of the Circuit Clerk team after I am sworn in on that date.
