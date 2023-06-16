SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Four after-school programs in Vermilion County are set to close in September. This comes just two months after WAND News reported that 12,000 kids in Illinois could lose access to after-school and summer programming due to a budget error by the State Board of Education.
"It's my understanding that over the last several years these programs were actually encouraged to expand their programming," said Rep. Mike Marron (R-Fithian). "And at the last minute, the State Board of Education says 'oh, we made a mistake. We don't have as much money as what we thought we did to give out, so you're going to have to figure it out.'"
The federal government provides funding to the state each year to help pay for 21st Century Community Learning Centers. Marron hoped lawmakers could appropriate state funding to help address this gap for the CCLCs before session ended in May. However, Gov. JB Pritzker signed the Fiscal Year 2024 budget last week without that lifeline.
Leaders from Project Success of Vermilion County told WAND News that every school in Oakwood and Judith Giacoma Elementary School in Westville will lose after-school programming this fall.
"Our summer programs are secure. Once school starts back up, when we need to get these programs back up and running again, we don't have the funding for four schools," said Associate Director Kimberly David. "It would've been six, but thanks to Georgetown Ridge Farm School District we're gonna keep their two open."
The Pritzker administration told WAND News that ISBE plans to use nearly $12.5 million in Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief dollars to help current 21st Century Community Learning Centers grantees. Press Secretary Jordan Abudayyeh said school districts not receiving grants were already notified that they will have to use other local funding options to keep their after school programs open.
Although, David and staff from Project Success are already informing parents that they won't be able to provide these critical services.
"Just with the programs we're losing, it's $840,000 a year with these six schools we're losing," David stressed. "So, to find that kind of money in Vermilion County is just not going to happen."
Marron said it may be easier for programs in large metro areas to find funding to stay open, but he noted that smaller counties in Central and Southern Illinois aren't that fortunate.
"It's a wonderful area and a lot of hardworking people," Marron said. "But, we've had some economic challenges over the years and resources aren't just readily available to fix a problem like this. That's why we really need the state's help."
David and Marron are also concerned about the future for kids participating in Project Success because they know many parents and guardians will struggle to find childcare, tutoring, and enrichment programs. Many students wrote letters to their state lawmakers explaining how important these programs are to them.
"So many of them said 'it's a safe place. It's a place where I can by myself. It's a place where I feel supported,'" David said. "So, it was really exciting to see that they feel that way about their after-school program but, then again, it's just heartbreaking to know that they won't have that support."
The State Board of Education told WAND News in April that they would need more than $10 million to extend services for another year. Yet, ISBE does not have funding available to review CCLC programs at this time.
Veto session starts on October 24, but Marron hopes Democrats and Republicans can find a solution to help Project Success and other 21st Century Community Learning Centers as soon as possible.
The Republican said he is upset that low-income families in his district will be losing critical services after Pritzker and many Democrats promoted historic funding for early childhood education and childcare services included in the budget. Marron said he strongly supported the Smart Start Illinois idea, but he couldn't vote for a spending plan that left out funding for Project Success and other after-school programs.
"I don't think we're doing ourselves any good when we make a large investment in one area and then we short another area that is just as important," Marron said. "It doesn't make any sense. We've already got these after-school programs that are utilized. They're needed and in a lot of cases, they're very highly successful. Why short them the money that they need to put in another area?"
It's a harsh reality CCLC administrators are facing as summer begins and plans are made for the school year. The deficit could amount to about 50 layoffs, but David will continue advocating for financial assistance to keep Project Success alive.
"We're just watching for other grants that may be possible to fund these," David said. "But, the 21st Century program is such a high level of funding it's really hard to find funding where we can reopen those programs once we lose them after summer."
