SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – More than 700 former inmates with the Illinois Department of Corrections may have had voter registrations cancelled due to an error, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections.
ISBE said 59 local election authorities were notified about the error, which affected 774 voters.
"Matching based on information forwarded to the State Board of Elections incorrectly categorized the individuals as currently incarcerated when in fact they had completed their sentences and been discharged," according to a release by the ISBE.
If a resident of Illinois is serving a prison term, they will have their voting right suspended during incarceration, but restored to them once released. A former inmate would have to re-register to vote after their release date.
"The Board of Elections has provided each election authority with voter information on the affected individuals so that their registrations can be reviewed for reinstatement by the start of early voting on Feb. 6," according to the ISBE.
Below is a break down of the numbers:
- Adams County 2
- Bond County 1
- Boone County 1
- Bureau County 3
- Champaign County 28
- Christian County 5
- City of Bloomington 6
- City of East St Louis 6
- City of Galesburg 2
- City of Rockford 39
- Clark County 4
- Clay County 1
- Clinton County 4
- Coles County 7
- Cook County 245
- Crawford County 5
- DeKalb County 2
- DeWitt County 6
- DuPage County 74
- Effingham County 1
- Franklin County 2
- Greene County 1
- Grundy County 3
- Henderson County 1
- Jackson County 3
- Jefferson County 9
- Kane County 38
- Kankakee County 3
- Kendall County 7
- Knox County 1
- Lake County 57
- Lawrence County 3
- Logan County 1
- Macon County 28
- Madison County 45
- Mason County 4
- McDonough County 4
- McHenry County 51
- McLean County 4
- Menard County 1
- Monroe County 4
- Montgomery County 1
- Ogle County 1
- Peoria County 13
- Pike County 3
- Pulaski County 1
- Randolph County 11
- Saline County 1
- Sangamon County 3
- St. Clair County 4
- Stark County 2
- Tazewell County 1
- Wabash County 3
- Warren County 2
- Washington County 2
- Will County 1
- Williamson County 7
- Winnebago County 3
- Woodford County 3