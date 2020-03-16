SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois State Board of Education is working with early childhood programs and other childcare centers to make sure they are still funded during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. JB Pritzker has not mandated that childcare centers licensed by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services close. However, centers can close, if they chose to do so.
ISBE said if they do close, they will not have their funding affected by the decision.
The department is developing a simplified waiver process in order, for programs to be paid for all eligible days for all enrolled children. ISBE will release more on those plans in the coming days.
Programs funded by any or all of these funding streams are expected to continue to pay all staff per their regular work schedule during any closures due to the public health emergency.
