DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur Public School District is reapplying to the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) for approval to use federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds on construction of a new school facility.
Earlier this week ISBE denied DPS61's grant application to utilize ESSER/CARES money. Per federal guidance, the funds can be used for construction, but the project must be completed by Sept. 30, 2024.
A spokeswoman for ISBE told WAND News, officials have been in contact with the district regarding their ESSER funds. DPS61 has informed ISBE, it plans to submit an approvable amendment to their application. The amendment would stipulate that DPS61 would have a new school built by September 30th, 2024, and any work completed after that date would not be eligible for reimbursements from the district’s ESSER funds.
“We are pleased that we are working through this hiccup to continue with a project that will serve hundreds of current DPS students as well as families in our community for generations to come,” said DPS Superintendent Dr. Rochelle Clark.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.