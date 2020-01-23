SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – New information released by the Illinois State Board of Elections states that fewer people voted illegally than originally thought.
ISBE said 15 people illegally voted in 2018 and 2019 to a registration error. They originally said 16 people voted illegally.
According to the new information, three of those people were citizens but inadvertently checked that they were non-citizens when registering at the DMV.
ISBE said in their earlier report that 574 people were accidentally registered to vote in Illinois, despite that they were documented immigrants. This was due to an error at the Secretary of State’s Office.
ISBE believes that 15 people of the 574 voted illegally in 2018 and 2019.