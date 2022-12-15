SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Members of the public now have a simple tool to find out how local school districts are spending federal relief funding.
The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) launched a spending dashboard that shows how the nearly $8 billion in federal funding is being spent. Illinois received funds over three rounds of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding to support students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The dashboard, which is available on ISBE's website, shows real-time updates of the spending from all three rounds of relief.
“As we continue addressing the impacts of the pandemic, these funds are providing an unparalleled opportunity to transform systems of learning in Illinois that are more equitable, more inclusive, and more responsive to student needs,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala. “We are committed to being transparent about how these funds are being used as districts strategically accelerate student learning and support the social-emotional recovery of students.”
Individuals can select specific school districts to view funding and allocation.
ISBE has produced a virtual tutorial of the dashboard here.
