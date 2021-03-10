DECATUR, Ill (WAND) The Illinois Board of Education released new guidelines pertaining to in-person learning, specifically adding in guidelines for vaccinated teachers. Decatur Public Schools are going back to in-person this month, and for them, remote has become the norm.
"With any kind of change like this, we're gonna have to work closely with the Union and the district and figuring out what is best for our district and for each school," said Sam Mills, Decatur teacher and Decatur Education Association board member when asked how DPS is going to cope with the new changes. As more and more teachers get vaccinated, rules will keep changing.
"The big push right now is to make sure that the educators that are working so hard with our students each and every day are vaccinated, then we can move forward," said Kathi Griffin, president of the Illinois Education Association.
She says only about 10% of schools are still 100% remote, and they have had to keep changing their tactics as the pandemic progresses. One of the new ISBE requirements says teachers who have been vaccinated can be 3-6 feet from students, less than the previous 6-9. That means the more teachers are vaccinated, the more students will be able to occupy a space.
"Schools were not designed to have a six foot distance in a classroom, our classrooms are too small," Griffin said. Less social distancing means more kids learning in the classroom, and this can happen when more teachers get vaccinated.
"I've gone through both doses of the vaccine. And I know a lot of the people that I know that are teachers have done the same," Mills said. But changing the rules or changing from remote to in-person can still be daunting, regardless of whether they are vaccinated.
"I think the the health safety is probably the number one issue," Mills said.
To see all the new ISBE regulations, click HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.