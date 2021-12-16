SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Board of Education released assessment data giving insight to student proficiency rates during the pandemic. Data shows many students are falling behind across central Illinois.
In District 186, just 16% of eighth graders have passed Algebra One, and only 57% of ninth grade students are on track. But Butler Elementary school teacher Heather Cox didn't let those statistics stop her.
"They are excited to learn. They are making so many strides. I have seen more growth this year than I've seen in any other year," Cox told WAND News.
Her fourth grade students were halfway through the second semester of second grade when they went home for virtual learning in 2020.
"So I just started back from the end of second grade, looked at the standards, saw where they were kind of tested my kids to meet them exactly where they were," Cox explained.
From there she went full force, catching students up in areas like math that were particularly hard to teach through a screen.
"We do something called Calendar Math through District 186 and it's just a time of informal math instruction where we really work on number sense. Through that is where I caught them up on a lot of skills that they were missing. Just playing some fun games, trying to really get them off the screens and trying to do some hands on activities," Cox said.
She also focused on celebrating the little wins and embracing mistakes.
"If you make a mistake and then you realize what the mistake is, and so my kids love to make mistakes, and they'll even say to me 'Mrs. Cox, my brain just grew," Cox added.
She said she's motivating students to get excited about their education again, while helping them dream about their future.
"We teach them that no matter what they've been through, that they have the potential to go anywhere they want as long as they put the work in," Cox said.
Parents can search their school district's ISBE grades by clicking here.
District 186 also offered a robust summer program for kids who fell behind or wanted to get a jump start on the school year. Cox led an innovative math program for 150 elementary and middle school students over the summer.
