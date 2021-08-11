SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The top official with the Illinois State Board of Education told school districts they do no have authority to deny Gov. JB Pritzker's mandate requiring masks in the new school year.
The governor's executive order mandates mask requirements for all P-12 schools and day cares in Illinois, along with other mitigation measures to slow the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19. Students and coaches who are part of indoor sports or other activities are also required to wear masks.
Dr. Carmen I. Ayala, the state superintendent of education, told superintendents across Illinois in a letter she understands some officials may be facing community pressure, but noted the executive order "has the force of law" and "noncompliance is not an option."
"I will not compromise the health and safety of students or staff, nor will I risk even one child's life," Alaya said.
She went on to explain potential legal ramifications of failing to follow the order.
"Local boards of education, schools, and school districts do not have the authority to deny the Governor’s Executive Order requiring universal indoor masking in schools," she said. "Doing so not only puts students’ health and safety at risk but also opens the district to extraordinary legal liability – potentially without any insurance to cover damages. I strongly recommend that each district consult with its legal counsel and insurer to fully understand the repercussions."
She added districts may lose recognition from the state if they fail to follow the mandate, but said they will have "multiple opportunities" to remedy issues before such a step is taken. This process involves a first step of having recognition status changed to "On Probation," with the district required to send in a corrective action plan. Should they fail to address deficiencies at that time, they would see recognition removed and would completely lose access to state funding, along with the ability to be part of Illinois High School Association and Illinois Elementary School Association athletic competitions.
"These are not steps anyone at ISBE wishes to take, nor should these steps be necessary," Alaya said. "School districts have the moral and legal obligation to follow public health requirements and guidance to keep their students and staff safe.
"Wearing a mask is simple, safe, and easy. I know it can be uncomfortable sometimes, but so are football helmets and seatbelts. Sometimes we have to bear a little discomfort for the sake of safety and because it’s the law."
Superintendents were asked in the letter to respect that the mask requirement is in place, communicate this with school communities and "celebrate the return to in-person learning."
