ASHKUM, Ill. (WAND) - An Illinois State Trooper's vehicle was hit in a Scott's Law Violation.
Illinois State Police said on August 20, 2022, at 2:34 a.m., Troopers investigated a two-vehicle traffic crash involving an ISP District 21 Trooper on Route 45 in Kankakee County.
According to ISP, a District 21 Trooper was outside their squad car with emergency lights activated, investigating a prior traffic crash. The driver of the previously crashed vehicle and the Trooper were standing in front of the squad car.
According to ISP, a green Chevrolet Trail Blazer, traveling southbound on US Route 45, failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and hit the rear of the ISP squad car.
The ISP Trooper and the driver of the previously crashed vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The 24-year-old driver of the Chevrolet was uninjured. According to ISP, he was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and a violation of Scott’s Law – Improper Passing of an Emergency Vehicle Causing Injury to Another.
ISP said, so far this year, there have been 16 ISP squad cars struck in relation to the Move Over Law and seven Troopers have sustained injuries from Move Over Law-related crashes.
