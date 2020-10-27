COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An 89-year-old Charleston man lost his life in a Tuesday Coles County crash, Illinois State Police said.
Troopers said it happened at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday, when the man was driving 2018 Ford sedan eastbound on Old State Road and approached the intersection with Lerna Road. A press release said he failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a southbound Buick SUV in the intersection.
State police said the victim, an 89-year-old Charleston man, was dead at the scene. The SUV driver, 18-year-old Gabriela Adamson of Tolono, went by ambulance to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities said they are not releasing the name of the man who died until next-of-kin has been notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.