SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A deadly crash involving a driver that fled authorities is under investigation, according to Illinois State Police.
Illinois State Police said on Friday at 7:39 p.m. Troopers were requested to respond the intersection of Yankeetown Road and Tomlin Road in Sangamon County to investigate an officer-involved death involving a Menard County Sheriff's Deputy.
In the preliminary investigation, ISP said it found that a Menard County Sheriff's Deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle for numerous traffic violations. ISP said, for an unknown reason the driver failed to stop and fled from the Deputy.
ISP said a short pursuit occurred and the fleeing driver crashed their vehicle near the intersection of Yankeetown Road and Tomlin Road. They were pronounced dead on the scene.
No officers or members of the public were injured during the incident.
The incident is under investigation by ISP Criminal Division of Investigations Zone 4 with the assistance of ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit. The investigation is active and ongoing and ISP is not releasing anymore details at this time.
